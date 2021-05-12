Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to $10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.84% from the stock’s previous close.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 148,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

