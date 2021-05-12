Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.93 ($55.21).

FRE stock opened at €42.38 ($49.85) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.04 and its 200-day moving average is €37.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

