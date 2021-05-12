Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 13,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

