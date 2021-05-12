Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.30 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Frontier has a total market cap of $82.30 million and $25.46 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003980 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00084238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.84 or 0.01052866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00070367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.57 or 0.10257054 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

