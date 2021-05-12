fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. fuboTV updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FUBO stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 1,087,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,288,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

