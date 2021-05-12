Fundamental Research Boosts Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target to C$10.67

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BCF opened at C$9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.78. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$7.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.84.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

