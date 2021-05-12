Fundamental Research Boosts Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target to C$10.67

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$10.50 to C$10.67 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BCF opened at C$9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.78. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 12-month low of C$7.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.84.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit