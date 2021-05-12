FundX Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.62 on Wednesday, reaching $489.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,555. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

