FundX Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,110 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.