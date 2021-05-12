FundX Investment Group LLC Buys 5,339 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 1.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,208. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

