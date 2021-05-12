FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,437,598. The firm has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

