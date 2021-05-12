FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.24. 8,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

