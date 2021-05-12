Fusible (FUSII) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $788,459.55 and approximately $4,673.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.81 or 0.00622433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00248773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $667.40 or 0.01187549 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00034436 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

