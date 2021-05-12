Future (LON:FUTR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Get Future alerts:

Future stock traded down GBX 7.58 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,348.42 ($30.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,070. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,186.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,931.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 901.01 ($11.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,464.80 ($32.20).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.