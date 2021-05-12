FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Issued By BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $30.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $28.10. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TPL opened at $1,727.98 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,579.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,027.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

