FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.01). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

AZYO stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,508,000.

In related news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd acquired 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,638.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

