FY2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Increased by KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

NYSE MGY opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

