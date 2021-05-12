FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $240.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.94 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

