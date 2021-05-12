FY2021 EPS Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Cut by Analyst

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SVI opened at C$4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.48.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.60 million.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

