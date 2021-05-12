FY2023 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

