Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 167,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,003. The company has a market cap of $173.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.89. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,459,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

