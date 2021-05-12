Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $2.30

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $2.40 to $2.30 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

GAU opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 289.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

