Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMDA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 7,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,036. The stock has a market cap of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Comments


