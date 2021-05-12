Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells $1,510,340.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $1,510,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,007,745.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Safian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04.

Shares of IT opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

