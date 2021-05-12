GateToken Hits Market Cap of $808.90 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. GateToken has a total market cap of $808.90 million and approximately $239.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $10.31 or 0.00020725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00087036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.21 or 0.01188538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00114632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.32 or 0.10128719 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,464,758 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

