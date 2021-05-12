GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $1,329,636.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in GATX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GATX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

