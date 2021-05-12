GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) to Issue GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 99.66 ($1.30) on Wednesday. GCP Asset Backed Income has a 1 year low of GBX 76.26 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.62 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of £438.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 42.90 and a quick ratio of 42.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.18.

In other news, insider Marykay Fuller bought 4,189 shares of GCP Asset Backed Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147.11 ($5,418.23).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

