GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of DIGS traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.60 ($2.12). 588,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,515. The firm has a market capitalization of £739.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.81. GCP Student Living has a twelve month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.20.
GCP Student Living Company Profile
