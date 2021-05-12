GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DIGS traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.60 ($2.12). 588,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,515. The firm has a market capitalization of £739.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.81. GCP Student Living has a twelve month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.20.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

