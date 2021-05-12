Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61. Geberit has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

