Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock worth $58,321,126. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.