Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 375,378 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,127,500.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

