General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Rogers worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ROG stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.54 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Insiders have sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

