Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $34,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

