George A. Yuhas Sells 11,865 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

