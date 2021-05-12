George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New $141.00 Price Target at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

OTCMKTS WNGRF traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. George Weston has a one year low of $68.47 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

