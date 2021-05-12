German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.34% of German American Bancorp worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

