GFS Advisors LLC Sells 854 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VNQ opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

