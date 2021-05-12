GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 489,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 107.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Twitter by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

