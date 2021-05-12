Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 350,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

