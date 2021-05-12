Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,221. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $756.92 million, a PE ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.