Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 284,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,184. The company has a market capitalization of $431.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

