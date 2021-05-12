Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.56 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

