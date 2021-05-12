Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

