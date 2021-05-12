Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

GSL stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $543.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $2,429,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

