Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

GSL stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $543.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $2,429,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit