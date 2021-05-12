Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director James R. Tobin Sells 25,000 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 372,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,652. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.