Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 540.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

