Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.