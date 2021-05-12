Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Golden Entertainment traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 4101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

