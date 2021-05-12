Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 27th

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.