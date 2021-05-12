GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 22,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,957,616 shares of company stock worth $71,468,673.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 3,464.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in GoodRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,863,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 11,782.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

