Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $2,937,514.50 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $2,937,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,884,563.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. 204,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

